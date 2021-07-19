President for enhanced ties with Iraq in trade, defence cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday stressed the need for strengthening relations with Iraq in the areas of trade, defence cooperation and culture.

Talking to the country's ambassador-designate to Iraq Ahmed Amjad Ali here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said immense potential existed in exploring bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq in diverse fields.

The president urged the ambassador-designate to work towards facilitating the Pakistani diaspora and the pilgrims visiting Iraq.

He emphasized on enhancing the air and sea links between the two countries to promote their people-to-people relations.

He also asked the envoy-designate to work on promoting high-level exchanges between the two countries.