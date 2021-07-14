UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President For Enhanced Ties With Tajikistan In Diverse Fields

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 08:11 PM

President for enhanced ties with Tajikistan in diverse fields

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday underlined the need for enhanced engagements with the Republic of Tajikistan in the areas of trade, defence, energy, tourism and culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday underlined the need for enhanced engagements with the Republic of Tajikistan in the areas of trade, defence, energy, tourism and culture.

He said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Tajikistan which were based on strong historical, religious and cultural links.

The president was talking to visiting Defence Minister of Tajikistan, Colonel General Sherali Mirzo, who called on him, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

The president said Gwadar port and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) offered enormous opportunities to regional countries and Tajikistan, in this regard, could benefit of the emerging opportunities by exporting its goods to foreign countries through the Gwadar port.

He expressed the hope that the continued interactions between military and defence leadership of the two countries at the higher levels would further expand military cooperation.

Welcoming the Tajik defence minister, the president emphasised the need for exchanging economic and cultural delegations to expand the volume of bilateral trade as well as cement cultural linkages between the two sides.

The president also highlighted the brutalities being committed against the Muslims of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that India was involved in hybrid war against Pakistan by using the soil of Afghanistan and supporting militants to carry out terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Regarding Afghanistan, the president said that Pakistan was making sincere efforts to promote peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan as a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan was not only in the interest of Pakistan but also of the entire region.

He expressed the hope that the visit of Tajik defence minister would further strengthen defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Colonel General Sherali Mirzo emphasized the need for further promoting military and defence relations for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

He thanked the government of Pakistan for extending a warm welcome and hospitality during his stay in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Defence Minister Visit CPEC Gwadar Jammu Tajikistan Muslim Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Governor Balochistan instructs SSGCL's GM for addr ..

51 seconds ago

Issuance of Succession Certificates from NADRA to ..

4 minutes ago

Car lobby says EU ban on petrol motors 'not ration ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore police register 612 cases against illegal L ..

4 minutes ago

PCJCCI for transforming country's industrial econo ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister grieved on loss of lives in Upper K ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.