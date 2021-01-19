UrduPoint.com
President For Enhanced Trade, Defence Ties With Friendly Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday called for enhanced trade, investment, defence and cultural cooperation with all friendly countries for the benefit of people.

He made these remarks while talking to residents ambassadors-designates of Korea, Nepal, Belarus and non-residents ambassadors-designates of Ireland, Kosovo, Mali and Sierra Leone, who made separate calls on him, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president said Pakistan was home to some of the world's most revered Buddhist sites and expressed hope that tourists from friendly countries would visit the country.

Earlier, the resident ambassadors-designate Suh Sangpyo (Korea), Tapas Adhikari (Nepal) and Andrei Metelitsa (Belarus), and non-resident ambassadors-designate Sonya McGuinness (Ireland), Ilir Dugolli (Kosovo), Dianguinadit Yaya Doucoure (Mali) and Alie Badara Kamara (Sierra Leone) presented their credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi here at a ceremony.

The president congratulated the newly-appointed ambassadors and expressed the hope that they would play their role in promoting commercial and cultural relations with Pakistan.

Talking to the envoys separately, Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan's ranking in the Ease of Doing business Index had improved tremendously and foreign investors needed to take advantage of investment friendly environment of the country.

He added that Pakistan wanted to strengthen bilateral ties with friendly countries in all dimensions.

He also briefed the envoys about the atrocities and gross Human Rights violations being committed by India against the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He urged the international community to play its rightful role to stop India from committing such blatant violations of International Law.

