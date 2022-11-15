President for enhanced trade with Serbia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday urged the need for substantially enhance the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Serbia and promote business and trade activities between the two countries to fully achieve the potential of trade and economic cooperation.

The president expressed these views while talking to Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Serbia, Ali Haider Altaf, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, today.

Talking to the ambassador-designate, the president asked him to make efforts for establishing business and commercial linkages and increasing cooperation with the chambers of commerce of both the countries.

He asked the envoy to make efforts for increasing the frequency of bilateral visits between the two countries to explore new areas of cooperation, particularly in the fields of higher and technical education, Information Technology, and culture.

He said that Pakistan offered a conducive environment for investment and opportunities for cooperation between Pakistan and Serbia in the fields of hydropower, railways, communication, industry and commerce, renewable energy and waste management technologies should be explored.

The president also asked the ambassador-designate to make efforts for opening a presidential mission of Serbia in Islamabad, which would greatly facilitate businesses and people-to-people contacts.

He congratulated Ali Haider Altaf on his appointment as Pakistan's ambassador-designate to Serbia and expressed the hope that he would accelerate the Pakistani mission's efforts to further improve bilateral ties between the two friendly countries.