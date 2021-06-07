UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President For Enhancing Cooperation With Friendly Countries In Diverse Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

President for enhancing cooperation with friendly countries in diverse areas

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday called for increasing cooperation with all friendly countries in the areas of trade, economy, culture and defence.

He emphasized the need for enhanced engagements with the friendly countries at political, economic and cultural levels to further expand cooperation with them for mutual benefit.

The President made these remarks while talking to resident Ambassadors-designate of Uzbekistan, Cuba, Vietnam, Bulgaria and Argentina, who separately called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.  Earlier, the Ambassador-designate of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Oybek Uzmanov, Ambassador-designate of Cuba to Pakistan Javier Caro González, Ambassador-designate of Vietnam to Pakistan Nguyen Tien Phong, Ambassador-designate of Bulgaria to Pakistan Ms. Irena Genadieva Gancheva, and Ambassador-designate of Argentina to Pakistan Leopoldo Francisco Sahores, presented their credentials to the President at a ceremony.

Congratulating the newly-appointed Ambassadors, the President expressed the hope that they would play their role in further strengthening political, commercial and cultural relations with Pakistan.

  While talking to the envoys separately, the President said that Pakistan wanted to work closely with the friendly countries to address various challenges, being faced by the world.

He briefed the envoys about the successful economic policies of the government, saying that Pakistan's economy was performing well despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The President apprised the envoys that Pakistan offered investment opportunities and the world should take benefit of business-friendly environment by investing in different sectors of economy.

He underscored that since Pakistan's main emphasis had shifted from geo-political to geo-economics, it was focusing on improving regional connectivity and economic integration.

The President also highlighted the brutalities committed by Indian security forces against innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He urged the international community to play active role to stop India from committing human rights violations and grant the right of self-determination to the people of IIOJK in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions. \932

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Jammu Argentina Uzbekistan Bulgaria Cuba Vietnam All From Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak witnesses signing of MoU

21 minutes ago

PM chairs meeting for consultation over budget for ..

32 minutes ago

UAE protects prisoners&#039; rights, monitors thei ..

36 minutes ago

Next general elections will take place under a new ..

52 minutes ago

31,549 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.