President for enhancing, expanding Pakistan-Romania cooperation in diverse areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Romania, Dr. Zafar Iqbal called on President Dr. Arif Alvi here on Wednesday.

The president directed the ambassador to make efforts to further enhance and expand bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Romania in various areas of mutual interests.

He asked Dr. Zafar Iqbal to work for the promotion of trade relations, particularly establishing linkages between the Chambers of Commerce of the two countries.

The president also directed him to focus on attracting foreign investment as Pakistan offered enormous opportunities in that regard.