President For Enhancing National Forest Coverage To Mitigate Impacts Of Climate Change
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2024 | 09:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari had called for enhancing the national forest coverage by planting more trees to help mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change and global warming.
He said that Pakistan was one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change and global warming, and urged the youth and civil society in helping increase forest cover and planting more trees to mitigate their adverse impacts.
The President expressed these views while planting a "Neem" sapling at Bilawal House, Karachi, as a part of the annual Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign on Sunday (August 18) also marks the National Tree Plantation day in Pakistan.
Speaking on the occasion, the President said that "Neem" was an environment friendly tree, offering numerous environmental benefits, such as clean air, cool shade and acting as a natural mosquito repellent.
He recalled that during Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed's first tenure as Prime Minister, he had served as the Minister for Climate and had initiated a tree plantation campaign, wherein Neem trees were planted throughout the country.
He said that the need to plant trees had become of paramount importance in view of the rising temperatures in Pakistan.
President Asif Ali Zardari urged the nation, particularly the youth and civil society, to actively participate in the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign and plant as many trees as possible in their neighborhoods and surroundings for a better environment.
The President stated that Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign was a great opportunity to enhance forest cover, increase greenery in Pakistan, and make our environment healthy and clean. He remarked that enhancing forests and greenery would make our environment healthier and safer for our future generations.
The President said that Pakistan had undertaken successful mangrove restoration, under which mangroves on millions of acres of land had been planted in Sindh. "We are working with commitment to further enhance mangroves cover and plant more trees", he added.
The President said that all segments of society should actively participate in tree plantation campaigns to bring down the temperatures, increase greenery and forest coverage.
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 provides services in 171 emergencies last week28 seconds ago
-
PFA imposes over Rs 1 lac fine on food points over hygiene rules violations10 minutes ago
-
Lahore receives moderate rain10 minutes ago
-
LDA & MCL initiate operation to remove construction materials, debris from roads10 minutes ago
-
Swedish ambassador-designate to Pakistan arrives11 minutes ago
-
Two people hurt after wall collapsed30 minutes ago
-
ICT police nab car theft duo in major crackdown; stolen laptops, cash recovered50 minutes ago
-
Police arrest culprits, recover motorbike1 hour ago
-
Youth electrocuted1 hour ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on plastic bags; fines Rs 20,0001 hour ago
-
Man gunned down by rivals1 hour ago
-
Naqvi expresses deep grief over loss of precious lives in Ghotki incident2 hours ago