Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2023 | 06:13 PM

President for enhancing trade, economic cooperation with Morocco

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday called for increasing cooperation with Morocco in the fields of trade, investment and economy.

The president, in a meeting with Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Morocco Muhammad Sami-ur-Rehman, who called on him, asked him to work for enhancing Pakistani exports to Morocco.

Talking to the ambassador, he said that relations between Pakistan and Morocco were marked by common history and shared interests.

He said the two sides needed to increase the exchange of high-level visits to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

President Alvi said that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) had been constituted to provide a single platform to facilitate and attract investment and Morocco could benefit of Pakistan’s business friendly environment.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Ambassador/Permanent Representative-designate to the United Nations in Geneva, Dr Bilal Ahmad, also called on President Alvi.

Talking to the ambassador, the president urged him to continue Pakistan’s positive engagement with the UN system to advance county's national interest and priorities.

He underlined that Pakistan needed to increase its engagement with the World Health Organization and International Labour Organization to build capacity of its public health system and uphold labour standards.

The president urged the Permanent Representative-designate to use the OIC platform in Geneva to project the perspective and voice of the Muslim Ummah on issues such as Islamophobia and the plight of the Kashmiri and the Palestinian people.

He asked the ambassador to expose the real face of India and highlight the human rights violations and atrocities being committed by India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The president expressed his best wishes for the ambassadors-designate for their future responsibilities at their respective stations.

More Stories From Pakistan