Open Menu

President For Enhancing Trade, Economic Linkages With Ethiopia

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 03:50 PM

President for enhancing trade, economic linkages with Ethiopia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday asked Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Ethiopia to foster trade and economic linkages with Ethiopia by facilitating and enhancing interactions between business communities of the two countries.

He also urged the ambassador to work towards increasing trade volume with Ethiopia by reaching out to their businesspersons for the import of Pakistani products.

The president was talking to Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Mian Atif Sharif, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

President Alvi said that Pakistan-Ethiopia bilateral ties were marked by common history, interests, and support for each other on various international fora.

He said that the bilateral relations between the two countries needed to be further cemented by taking the mutual trade volume to its fullest potential.

The president also called for enhancing cooperation in the field of education and people-to-people contacts, adding that students in Ethiopia could benefit from online/video educational materials/courses of the Virtual University of Pakistan and Allama Iqbal Open University to enhance their skill sets.

He said that Pakistan's offer of training young Ethiopian diplomats at the Foreign Service academy and scholarships for banking courses would further help improve bilateral ties with Ethiopia.

The president asked the ambassador to create awareness in Ethiopia about the rising tide of Islamophobia in the world and the need for collective efforts to promote inter-faith harmony and mutual respect.

He also urged the newly-appointed envoy to highlight the human rights violations and atrocities being committed by India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as well as the maltreatment of minorities in India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Import Business Education Young Jammu Ethiopia Allama Iqbal Open University From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Pakistan signs framework agreement with Azerbaijan ..

Pakistan signs framework agreement with Azerbaijan for LNG procurement on flexib ..

40 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the S ..

OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the Special Envoy of the Kingdom of ..

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to D ..

Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to Develop the OIC Humanitarian Ac ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed ..

1 hour ago
 Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round Fa ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round FastCharge Revolution!

1 hour ago
 SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in law ..

SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in lawyer's murder case

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection campaign on construction site ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title tr ..

Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title triumph in Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore marine refuelling facilities a ..

3 hours ago
 Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & R ..

Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & Road Initiative’ underway in ..

4 hours ago
 104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social ..

104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social Security Authority by June

4 hours ago
 Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's E ..

Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup trophy

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan