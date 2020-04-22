UrduPoint.com
President For Ensuring Live Telecast Of Taraweeh Prayers During Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 09:01 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday chaired a meeting held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr to discuss the implementation of recently agreed 20-points with Ulema

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday chaired a meeting held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr to discuss the implementation of recently agreed 20-points with Ulema.

The meeting emphasized that the provincial governments, in cooperation with Ulema and elected representatives, should ensure the implementation of 20-points in letter and spirit at all district, tehsil and village levels, a press release issued by President's Media Office here said.

The President directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to ensure the live telecast of Taraweeh prayers on ptv during the holy month of Ramazan besides giving effective coverage to the health guidelines regarding COVID-19.

The meeting advised the people to maintain social distancing and offer Taraweeh prayers at their homes.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Interior, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah, Minister for Religious Affairs, Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Secretary Interior, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and the Secretary Religious Affairs.

