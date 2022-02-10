President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that the establishment of the community colleges was vital to meet the educational and skill requirements of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that the establishment of the community colleges was vital to meet the educational and skill requirements of the country.

The president, chairing a follow-up meeting on the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), said Pakistan was facing a shortage of skilled workforce therefore the higher educational and technical institutions needed to focus on the skill development of human resources.

Rector of the NUML, Major General (Rtd) Muhammad Jaffer gave a presentation about the role of the university in the promotion of higher education in the country.

He informed that the university was introducing the conceptual approach to learning to inculcate critical and analytical thinking skills among students.

The Rector apprised the meeting that 22,000 students were currently studying in different disciplines.

He also highlighted the measures taken for the development of IT infrastructure, integration of IT in language learning and translation, and the promotion of high-quality research.

President Alvi said that the world had shifted to the online mode of education and the educational institutions needed to extensively invest in developing their IT infrastructure to promote online education.

He underlined the need for increasing the quantum of online education and the number of virtual classes to reduce the cost of education, particularly for students belonging to far-flung areas of the country.

The president asked the management of the university to take steps for the preservation and revival of dying languages.

President Alvi also appreciated the research initiatives taken by the university as well as the steps taken to develop IT infrastructure.