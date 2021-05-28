UrduPoint.com
President For Establishing Tele-medicine Clinics For Healthcare Facilities In Remote Areas

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday underlined the need for establishing primary tele-medicine clinics to provide equitable facilities to the healthcare population living in remote areas of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday underlined the need for establishing Primary tele-medicine clinics to provide equitable facilities to the healthcare population living in remote areas of Pakistan.

He said that the tele-health services had played a very useful role in disseminating information regarding the Covid-19 pandemic by providing guidelines and educating the people about the disease.

He underscored the need for investing in tele-medicine and strengthening the capacity of health professionals in the fields of public health and artificial intelligence to analyze various data sets, and predict outbreaks and epidemics.

President Alvi made these remarks while chairing a follow-up meeting on tele-health here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) Dr Faisal Sultan, Secretary NHSRC Aamir Khawaja, consultant Digital Technology Ms Tania Aidrus, Director General Health Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar, Director General National Information Technology board (NITB) Faisal Iqbal Ratyal and other senior government officials.

The NHSRC Ministry gave a presentation about tele-health and proposed various solutions for its promotion in Pakistan.

The president said there was a need to transform health delivery sector of the country by using digital infrastructure to ensure connectivity among health professionals and patients to provide consultative services to the latter.

He emphasized the need to develop a legal framework to promote virtual care network in the country.

The NHSRC Ministry informed the meeting that the Regulatory Legal Framework would be finalized in six weeks.

