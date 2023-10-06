Open Menu

President For Expanding Bilateral Trade Volume With Bahrain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2023 | 03:10 PM

President for expanding bilateral trade volume with Bahrain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday stressed the need to expand bilateral trade volume with Bahrain, besides exporting high number of skilled labour force to the country.

Talking to Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Bahrain Saqib Rauf who called on him at the Governor House, the president said demand for skilled labour force in different socio-economic related fields, especially information technology and artificial intelligence, was increasing in the international market.

Therefore, he said the ambassador-designate should be fully focused on capturing the market demand by exporting the required skilled workforce from Pakistan.

President Alvi said Pakistan attached special importance to the brotherly relations with Bahrain. He stressed that economic, educational and cultural ties with Bahrain, should be strengthened.

He said the Pakistan embassies abroad should play their due role in exporting skilled labour force from Pakistan and increasing foreign remittances for the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Governor Bahrain Market From Labour Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme ..

FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme for sound economic governance

27 minutes ago
 World Cup 2023: Netherlands dominate as Fakhar, Im ..

World Cup 2023: Netherlands dominate as Fakhar, Imam and Babar depart early

36 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of H ..

Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award for its ‘FOG WAT ..

1 hour ago
 Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwi ..

Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwis in ICC World Cup Opener

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Nethe ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, W ..

3 hours ago
 MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful C ..

MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful Coexistence&#039; subject to it ..

3 hours ago
MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower ..

MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower national talent across key se ..

3 hours ago
 PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaig ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaign today

4 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Re ..

Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Real Madrid announce landmark gl ..

5 hours ago
 Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes ..

Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes Foresight Forum&#039; on Octo ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan