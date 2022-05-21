President for expanding insurance sector, creating awareness about coverage

UrduPoint.com

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday emphasized upon the expansion of insurance sector and the need to create awareness regarding mitigation of possible risks by insurance coverage

The president made the remarks during his visit to the Federal Insurance Ombudsman(FIO) Secretariat here.

President Alvi appreciated the FIO's achievements in resolving public grievances through amicable settlement of the insurance complaints. He also appreciated the monetary relief worth Rs 2 billion provided by the ombudsman to the complainants in the last two years.

He also acknowledged threefold increase in the registration of complaints.

Dr Alvi said there was great need of strengthening the insurance sector. In that regard, he stressed upon the participants to take steps towards enhancing the contribution of insurance sector in GDP of the country.

He further said the public sector insurance companies should also be brought under the purview of Federal Insurance Ombudsman.

The president advised the ombudsman to call a convention of the insurance companies as it would go a long way in showcasing the benefits of insurance coverage.

The FIO, he said, should widely publicize its landmark decisions through efficient media coverage as it would augment people's confidence in the insurance sector.

Earlier, President Alvi was briefed about the proposed legal amendments regarding the jurisdiction over public sector insurance companies. It was told that the outreach of the ombudsman was extended after establishment of six regional offices.

Referring to the Federal Shariat Court's decision of countrywide adoption of the Takaful Insurance till 2030, the president stressed that the industry should strive to adopt to the Sharia law compliant mode of insurance within the time frame.

He also urged the participants to expand into the agricultural insurance as well, as it was a huge untapped area that needed to be catered.

The meeting was attended by the officers of Federal Insurance Ombudsman and the heads of different insurance companies.

