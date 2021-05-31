President for expanding, strengthening Pakistan-Jordan cooperation in diverse areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday urged the Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Jordan to focus on expanding and strengthening bilateral cooperation with Jordan in all areas of mutual interest.

He asked the ambassador-designate to work for increasing high-level exchanges between the two brotherly countries.

The President made these remarks while talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Jordan, Major General (R) Sajjad Ali Khan, who called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President congratulated Major General (R) Sajjad Ali Khan on his appointment as Pakistan's Ambassador to Jordan with concurrent accreditation to Palestine.

He asked the Ambassador-designate to take steps for the welfare of Pakistani community in Jordan and help address the issues being faced by them.

Expressing satisfaction over the existing level of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Jordan, the President underlined the need to further explore the possibilities to enhance cooperation in the domains of defense, trade, culture and economy.

He also highlighted the brutalities committed by Israeli forces during the recent air strikes against the innocent Palestinians which led to the death of hundreds of Palestinians, including children.

The President said that Pakistan strongly condemned the Israeli barbaric acts against the Palestinians and had urged the international community to play its role in granting Palestinians their right-to-self-determination.