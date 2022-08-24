UrduPoint.com

President For Exploring New Avenues Of Pak-Korea Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2022 | 05:20 PM

President for exploring new avenues of Pak-Korea cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday called for further enhancing the quantum of bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea.

He emphasized exploring new avenues for cooperation among the governments and private sectors of the two countries.

He was talking to the members of the Korea-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group in the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, led by its Head Lee Hack Young here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Members of Parliament including Lee Sangheon, Kim Byungjoo, An Byunggil, and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Suh Sangpyo attended the meeting.

The president said that Pakistan was desirous of expanding bilateral cooperation with Korea in various fields, such as agriculture, information technology, human resource development, economy, science, culture and education.

Talking to the parliamentary delegation, the president highlighted that Pakistan possessed an enormous youth bulge which, if properly educated and trained, could provide much-needed qualified and cost-competitive human resources to Korean companies.

The president said that Korea could help Pakistan bring vast virgin lands in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under cultivation and substantially increase the yield of agricultural products of the fertile plains of Sindh and Punjab through joint research and development.

He also mentioned other areas of cooperation including ICT-based modern agriculture technologies, better disease-resistant seeds, vertical farming and Artificial Intelligence based irrigation system.

This will prevent water wastage, help in the growth of high-value agriculture products through a controlled environment and ensure food security in the country, he added.

President Alvi said Korea had been effectively contributing to the economic development of Pakistan and had made sizable investments in many sectors, especially in the vehicle and cellular manufacturing sectors.

He said both the countries needed to continue mutual consultations and deliberations to find ways and means to take existing cooperation to the next level.

He also emphasized finding out the possibilities of the greater role of Korean companies in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and their investment in the Special Economic Zones.

He assured the delegation that Korean investment in Pakistan was safe and that Pakistan was committed to continuing the investment and trade policies irrespective of change in the government to provide a safe and secure environment to foreign investors.

The president pointed out that the existing volume of bilateral trade at US$ Rs. 1.935 billion was much below the two countries' potential.

He said that by focusing on bilateral diversification of products and services and setting up achievable targets, the Pak-Korea trade volume could easily be taken to US$ 6 Billion in a few years.

He also urged both the countries to take necessary steps to enhance bilateral consultations for the signing of a mutually agreed upon Free Trade Agreement which would provide an excellent framework for promoting bilateral trade, investment and business relations.

The president said the exchange of parliamentary friendship groups between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea would bring the two countries closer and further promote cooperation between the parliaments of both countries.

He also emphasized the need to develop the multidimensional relations between Pakistan and Korea to their fullest potential.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan National Assembly Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Exchange Business Education Punjab Water Parliament Agriculture Vehicle CPEC Young Government Agreement Billion Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

5 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.