President For Focus On Female Education, Professional Training

President Dr Arif Alvi Friday emphasized on promotion of female education and professional training to them to make the best use of their potential for socio-economic revolution in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday emphasized on promotion of female education and professional training to them to make the best use of their potential for socio-economic revolution in the country.

The president, in a meeting with representatives of Pakistan Railways and The Citizen Foundation (TCF) here at the Governor House, also stressed on inclusion of differently abled children in education, and make them important part of social and economic streams.

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi was also present in the meeting. Other prominent participants were Pakistan Railways' Divisional Superintendent Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul, TCF's General Manager Ms Rahila Fatima Shakeel and Insaf Community Society President Zahid Asghar.

Dr Alvi said with focus on female education and their capacity building, Bangladesh had succeeded in achieving sustained high economic growth, reducing poverty and control over stunt growth.

Similarly, he said, Pakistan needed to focus on female education and their professional grooming to achieve sustained development goals, along with bringing up enlightened nation.

He said the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme launched by the present government had received big appreciation at local and international levels. Similar arrangement/facility was required to support special children along with inclusive education, he added.

He was optimistic that philanthropists would come forward to play their role in that regard.

President Alvi was given a briefing on the present status of Pakistan Railways' school, located at Kalapul, near Karachi Cantt Station, which is adopted by the TCF.

He appreciated the performance of TCF management for providing better education at the school.

Pakistan Railways' Muhammad Hanif Gul informed the president that there were two more PR schools in Pipri ( Bin Qasim Town) and Kotri, which also needed better management like that of the TCF.

