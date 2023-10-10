Open Menu

President For Free & Fair Polls Inclusive Of Mainstream Political Parties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 05:10 PM

President for free & fair polls inclusive of mainstream political parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday stressed to give opportunity to all mainstream political parties to run for the

upcoming general elections.

“Democracy becomes meaningless if people are not able to elect leaders of their choice”, he said.

The president expressed these views while talking to former Federal minister and Senator, Muhammad Ali Durrani,

who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Alvi said the upcoming general elections should be free, fair, transparent and inclusive.

He emphasized that all political parties and their leadership should be given equal opportunities to participate in the electoral process to strengthen democracy in the country.

The president was of the view that there was a dire need for political, institutional and stakeholder unity in the country to tackle the difficulties on all possible fronts, including that of economy.

“Bitterness must end and give way to cooperation and forgiveness”, he said.

He stated that difficult decisions needed the backing of the people and their participative ownership.

He said the forthcoming general elections would provide a good opportunity to create the vibrancy, needed to rebuild the country.

The president also appreciated the statements given across the spectrum by all political leaders that there should be a level playing field as only this single issue of inclusivity, was the essence of democracy.

