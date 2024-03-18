President For Further Boosting Bilateral Ties With UAE In Diverse Fields
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 06:56 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday emphasised the need for further boosting of bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the areas of trade, economy, aviation, renewable energy, climate change and human resource development for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday emphasised the need for further boosting of bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the areas of trade, economy, aviation, renewable energy, climate change and human resource development for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.
The president expressed these views while talking to Ambassador of UAE to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
Talking to the ambassador, the president urged the need to increase collaboration in the aviation industry to facilitate the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, including the initiation of commercial flights of Airbus A380s.
He said that Emirati businesses should be encouraged to invest in the Pakistan Stock Exchange to infuse innovative ideas and more capital in Pakistan’s economy.
Talking about Sindh, the president apprised that Pakistan had started investing in mangrove forests and was trading carbon credits in the international market. He suggested that Pakistan and the UAE should mutually benefit from this opportunity. He said that projects had been undertaken for the lining of canals to overcome seepage and boost agricultural production. He maintained that Pakistan and the UAE needed to collaborate in the agricultural sector by sharing new technologies as food security was a growing concern for the region due to climate change.
During the meeting, the ambassador highlighted that the UAE was committed to Pakistan’s development and would continue to stand with Pakistan. He stressed the need to transform the existing bilateral relationship into a strategic partnership between Pakistan and the UAE.
He also called for focusing on economic diplomacy, adding that big companies from the UAE were keen to invest in aviation, agriculture, renewable energy (solar), education, and healthcare in Pakistan. He informed that the UAE had recently hosted COP-28 and pledged $100 million for the “loss & damage” fund to help vulnerable countries deal with the adverse effects of climate change.
He said that Pakistan could benefit from this fund to mitigate the impacts of climate change.
The ambassador congratulated President Asif Ali Zardari on becoming the President for the second term and extended best wishes on behalf of the leadership and people of the UAE. He further reaffirmed their strong commitment to reinforce the bond of friendship between the two countries. He also extended an invitation to the president to visit the UAE, which the president accepted.
The president thanked the UAE’s leadership for warm greetings and messages of felicitation and said that the UAE was very close to his heart. He appreciated the warmth and affection of UAE’s leadership towards Pakistan and highlighted the need to further strengthen the fraternal ties between the two countries.
Recent Stories
KU, PBSA signs MoU to promote awareness about bio-safety, risk management in soc ..
Corneal donations can save thousands of blindness; Al-Shifa
Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed arrested
FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepening Pak-China ties
Gaza world's biggest 'open-air graveyard': EU's Borrell
PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
3-day Olympiad 2024 ends at NUST
SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent
Speculations rife over disappearance of British Princess Kate Middleton
COMSTECH announces winners of 2023 Awards to recognize excellence in Science and ..
Asian stocks rise after strong China production data
Balbirnie fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmir Council (EU) condemns Indian ban on political parties in IIOJK23 minutes ago
-
CDA to construct 374 km long cycling track in Islamabad23 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison33 minutes ago
-
DPO passes away43 minutes ago
-
KU, PBSA signs MoU to promote awareness about bio-safety, risk management in society13 minutes ago
-
Mishap on Hakla-DI Khan Motorway43 minutes ago
-
Fed Ombudsman addresses complaint of WAPDA retired employee43 minutes ago
-
DC visits Model Bazaar to inspect quality, prices of food items53 minutes ago
-
Police arrest individual carrying weapons in Pirmahal53 minutes ago
-
DC issues directives for anti-dengue operation53 minutes ago
-
Five shopkeepers sent to jail for profiteering in Kohat53 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yasin orders action to reduce chicken meat prices1 hour ago