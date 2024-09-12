President For Further Expanding Trade Ties With Sweden, Belgium
Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2024 | 07:54 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday stressed the need to further enhancing the bilateral trade and economic ties with Sweden and Belgium
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday stressed the need to further enhancing the bilateral trade and economic ties with Sweden and Belgium.
He was talking to the envoys of Sweden and Belgium who presented their diplomatic credentials during a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
The president received credentials from the Ambassador-designate of Sweden, Alexandra Berg Von Linde, and the Ambassador-designate of Belgium, Charles-Idesbald Van Der Gracht De Rommerswael, who also held separate meetings with him.
President Zardari felicitated the two envoys on their appointment and expressed the hope that they would play their role in further improving mutually beneficial cooperation with Pakistan.
Talking to Ambassador Charles-Idesbald Van Der Gracht De Rommerswael, the president highlighted that Pakistan greatly valued its relations with Belgium.
He said that Belgium was an important trading partner and Pakistan wanted to further enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation with the country.
During the meeting with Ambassador Alexandra Berg Von Linde, President Zardari said that Pakistan and Sweden enjoyed friendly and cooperative relations based on mutual respect and understanding. He underlined the need to further strengthen the bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of the two countries.
Earlier upon their arrival at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the envoys were presented the guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Armed Forces.
Recent Stories
Governor distributes sports cycles among cyclists of Jashan-e-Azadi, President A ..
CM Bugti directs to implement demands of artist Naseer Ahmed soon
Punjab Sports Dept to extend full support to PBCC for T20 Blind World Cup
Preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations reach to peak in KP
SC disposes of contempt case against Vawda, TV channels
FDA provides online payment facility to sports complex members
IGP issues Rs 2.4m for treatment of injured cops
Livestock dept launches awareness campaign for livestock cards
SCCI chief holds online meeting with Sharjah RUWAD
Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi expresses condolence to senior journalists Malik brothers ove ..
IMO Secretary General calls on PM
ADC visits girls high school to review educational issues in Gwadar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti directs to implement demands of artist Naseer Ahmed soon45 seconds ago
-
Preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations reach to peak in KP10 minutes ago
-
SC disposes of contempt case against Vawda, TV channels10 minutes ago
-
FDA provides online payment facility to sports complex members18 minutes ago
-
IGP issues Rs 2.4m for treatment of injured cops13 minutes ago
-
SCCI chief holds online meeting with Sharjah RUWAD13 minutes ago
-
Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi expresses condolence to senior journalists Malik brothers over demise of mother13 minutes ago
-
IMO Secretary General calls on PM13 minutes ago
-
ADC visits girls high school to review educational issues in Gwadar13 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police strengthening provincial border check posts: IG Punjab18 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits peripheral localities to inspect polio vaccination drive18 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi takes action against sale of universities land in KP18 minutes ago