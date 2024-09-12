President for further expanding trade ties with Sweden, Belgium

President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday stressed the need to further enhancing the bilateral trade and economic ties with Sweden and Belgium

He was talking to the envoys of Sweden and Belgium who presented their diplomatic credentials during a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president received credentials from the Ambassador-designate of Sweden, Alexandra Berg Von Linde, and the Ambassador-designate of Belgium, Charles-Idesbald Van Der Gracht De Rommerswael, who also held separate meetings with him.

President Zardari felicitated the two envoys on their appointment and expressed the hope that they would play their role in further improving mutually beneficial cooperation with Pakistan.

Talking to Ambassador Charles-Idesbald Van Der Gracht De Rommerswael, the president highlighted that Pakistan greatly valued its relations with Belgium.

He said that Belgium was an important trading partner and Pakistan wanted to further enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation with the country.

During the meeting with Ambassador Alexandra Berg Von Linde, President Zardari said that Pakistan and Sweden enjoyed friendly and cooperative relations based on mutual respect and understanding. He underlined the need to further strengthen the bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Earlier upon their arrival at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the envoys were presented the guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Armed Forces.