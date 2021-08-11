President for further intensifying Pakistan-Iraq cooperation in diverse fields

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday underlined the need for further intensifying bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq in the areas of trade and culture to bring the two countries further closer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday underlined the need for further intensifying bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq in the areas of trade and culture to bring the two countries further closer.

He said Pakistan highly values its ties with Iraq as both countries have shared religion, culture and common aspirations.

The president said this during a meeting with the visiting Foreign Minister of Iraq, Dr Fuad Hussein, who called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Talking to the visiting dignitary, he said Pakistan strongly supported the sovereignty, political unity and territorial integrity of Iraq.

The president informed that Pakistan could help in the reconstruction and rebuilding of Iraq by providing skilled and trained human resources as well as doctors and engineers.

He highlighted that cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq in the field of defence needed to be further strengthened for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

The president asked the Iraqi foreign minister to help Pakistani Zaireen (pilgrims) by granting them visas as well as facilitating them during their visit to the holy places in Iraq.

He also apprised the foreign minister that the Muslims of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were being subjected to worst form of repression and terror by India.

The president called upon the international community to put pressure on India to stop the human rights abuses in the IIOJK and grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions. Dr Fuad Hussein said Iraq considered Pakistan an important country and wanted to further develop bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, particularly trade, culture and defence.

He informed the president that he had directed the Iraqi embassy in Islamabad to facilitate the Ziareen in visas and travel.

He also thanked the Pakistan government for training Iraqi diplomats and conveyed warm regards and best wishes from the Iraqi leadership to the people and leadership of Pakistan.