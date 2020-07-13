UrduPoint.com
President For Further Promotion Of Bilateral Ties With Syria

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said that Pakistan attached utmost importance to its ties with Syria and wanted to further expand and promote bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest.

He was talking to Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Syria Air Marshal (Retd) Saeed Muhammad Khan who called on him at the Aiwan-i-Sadr, a press release said.

The President asked the ambassador-designate to work for promotion of trade and economic relations between the two brotherly countries as well as focus on highlighting the Kashmir issue and the atrocities being committed by India in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in the wake of imposition of lockdown since August last year, during his stay in the host country.

The President felicitated the ambassador-designate on his appointment as Pakistan's Ambassador to Syria and expressed the hope that he would make concerted efforts to further improve bilateral relations.

He also emphasized upon the need for increasing bilateral engagements at the senior level and asked the ambassador-designate to play his role in this regard.

The president advised him to take steps for the welfare of Pakistani community and also facilitate the Zaireen during their visit to Syria.

