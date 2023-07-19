President for further strengthening economic, cultural ties with Jordan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that Pakistan wanted to further deepen its ties with Jordan in areas of trade, economy, culture and defense.

The president, talking to outgoing Ambassador of Jordan to Pakistan Ambassador Ibrahim Yala Al Madani, who called on him, said that Pakistan enjoyed excellent fraternal relations with Jordan based on common culture and history.

He emphasized the need for enhancing cooperation with Jordan in the economic and commercial fields for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

He called for political, cultural and educational exchanges to bring the two brotherly countries further closer.

President Alvi appreciated Jordan's peace efforts and support to the Palestine issue through political and diplomatic means.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast support to the people of Palestine for their inalienable right to self-determination.

Expressing deep concern over the rising incidents of Islamophobia, the president emphasized the need for taking effective measures by the international community to prevent such incidents.

He stated that there was a growing need to promote interfaith harmony, tolerance and mutual respect for each other's religion.

The president appreciated the efforts made by the outgoing ambassador for improving bilateral cooperation during his stay in Pakistan.