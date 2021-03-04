UrduPoint.com
President For Further Strengthening Federal Ombudsman Institution To Ensure Expeditious Justice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

President for further strengthening Federal Ombudsman institution to ensure expeditious justice

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday asked the Federal Ombudsman to further strengthen the Institution of Ombudsman by using modern technology to effectively and efficiently redress the complaints against maladministration of government agencies and departments.

He emphasized the need for increasing the outreach of the Federal Ombudsman so as to provide inexpensive and expeditious justice to the people at their doorsteps through efficient system of redressal of complaints against the government departments.

The President made these remarks while talking to Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz, who called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release issued by the President"s Media Wing here said.

The Federal Ombudsman presented the annual report to the President about the performance and achievements of his organization during the Calendar year 2020.

He informed that his office made tremendous efforts by redressing record numbers of complaints despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

He apprised that 130,112 complaints, out of 133,521, were disposed off during 2020 while relief was provided to 70,311 complainants which constituted 50% of the total disposal.

He informed that the media awareness campaign, which was launched on the direction of the President of Pakistan, led to surge in online complaints to 77,930 as compared to 11,289 during 2019.

The President appreciated the timely compilation of annual report and the efforts of the Federal Ombudsman in providing inexpensive justice to the people.

