UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President For Further Strengthening Of Pakistan,Netherlands Ties For Mutual Benefit

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:31 PM

President for further strengthening of Pakistan,Netherlands ties for mutual benefit

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said that Pakistan and Netherlands enjoyed friendly and cordial relations, which needed extra endeavor to further strengthening it for mutual benefit of the people of both the countries as well as within the context of European Union

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said that Pakistan and Netherlands enjoyed friendly and cordial relations, which needed extra endeavor to further strengthening it for mutual benefit of the people of both the countries as well as within the context of European Union.

The President stated this while talking to outgoing Ambassador of Netherlands Ms Ardi Stoior-Braker, who called on him at the Awan-e-Sadr.The President congratulated the outgoing Ambassador on successful completion of her tenure in Pakistan and appreciated her efforts for enhancing the bilateral relations during her tenure.

The President emphasized that the bilateral trade between the two countries was not commensurate with its actual potential and need to be further enhanced.

In this context, Pakistan sees GSP Plus Scheme as a constructive engagement for the betterment of its economy, as it has advanced Government's socio-economic agenda by enhancing Pakistan-EU trade, he added.

The President underscored the need to augment collaboration between universities of the two countries to exchange knowledge for the benefit of research community.

The President said that freedom of expression comes with responsibility under human rights laws and standards. He highlighted the need to enhance bilateral and international cooperation to check Islamophobia, counter incitement to racial and religious hatred and to build bridges among civilizations.

In this regard, he appreciated the Government of Netherlands for its efforts in discouraging racial and religious hatred.

The President said that the security situation of Pakistan has remarkably improved due to the tremendous sacrifices rendered by its armed forces, law enforcement agencies and people in the fight against terrorism under its National Action Plan (NAP).

The Ambassador thanked the government and people of Pakistan for her pleasant stay in Pakistan. She said that Netherlands was ready to cooperate with Pakistan in various fields including dairy, agriculture, water management, maritime sector and transfer of technology. She also lauded the sacrifices by the people of Pakistan in curbing the menace of terrorism in the country.

The President welcomed Netherlands for its keen interest to invest in various sectors of Pakistan's economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exchange Water Agriculture European Union Netherlands Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Shisper Glacier recedes after heavy water discharg ..

5 minutes ago

Sweltering Europe braces for peak of record heatwa ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Kashif Zulfiqar pers ..

5 minutes ago

New Council of Europe Chief May Visit Russia In Ne ..

5 minutes ago

Suicide attack targets police van in Tunisian capi ..

5 minutes ago

Marxist Minds: At Party School, China grooms futur ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.