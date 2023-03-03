President for greater Pak-U.S. linkages in education, IT, agriculture

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday emphasizing greater collaboration with the United States in the fields of education, agriculture and information technology said both sides needed to explore the tremendous potential.

The president made these remarks in a meeting with a visiting delegation of California's State Assembly led by Chris Holden, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president said that Pakistan and US enjoyed a long-standing and broad-based relationship, which needed to be further expanded for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

He appreciated the signing of the Sister-State Resolution between Punjab and California on January 9, 2023. He said that Punjab had great potential to attract U.S. investment and businesses that would help amplify the trade between the two countries.

He expressed the hope that the visit of the delegation would further broaden ties between Punjab and California as well as encourage other Assembly members to visit Pakistan.

The president underlined the need for exploring opportunities to enhance cooperation between the universities of the two countries and promote more student exchanges.

Highlighting the importance of cooperation in the education sector, the president suggested that the US universities could provide live lectures to Pakistani students. He also highlighted the measures taken for the social and economic empowerment of women.

He apprised the delegation about the efforts of Begum Samina Alvi who had been playing a significant role in raising awareness about breast cancer in Pakistan.

The delegation emphasized the need to increase cooperation in the agriculture sector, including the transfer of technology related to the field of agriculture. It also called for students and faculty exchange programmes to further boost cooperation in the education sector.

The delegation also urged the need to make combined efforts for addressing the challenges of climate change. It also informed that there was a large diaspora from Punjab in California which had been playing a significant role in the transport and agriculture sectors.