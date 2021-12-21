UrduPoint.com

President For Imparting Contemporary Education

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:06 PM

President for imparting contemporary education

President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday emphasized the need for increasing the number of students in educational institutions and imparting contemporary education, including computer literacy, to the students of Madaris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday emphasized the need for increasing the number of students in educational institutions and imparting contemporary education, including computer literacy, to the students of Madaris.

He said that education was a major component of the human and socio-economic development of a country.

He expressed these views while talking to Chairman National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), Col (retd) Dr Amirullah Marwat, who presented him an Annual Report of the National Commission for Human Development, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

The chairman NCHD apprised the president that the commission was improving access to primary education, imparting literacy skills and fostering community participation, besides developing management efficiencies.

He said the commission was promoting literacy by adopting a three-pronged strategy i.e., Universal Primary Education, Accelerated Learning Programme and Adult Literacy Programme.

He further said, the commission was striving for the mainstreaming of religious education institutions by providing education to those children who had never been to school or had dropped out.

The president appreciated the performance and contributions of the NCHD for promoting human development and lauded the collaboration of the Ehsaas Program and National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) for mobilizing eligible families to enrol their children under the Ehsaas Waseela-e-Taleem Programme.

Related Topics

Education Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Reference against Shahid Khaqan adjourned till Jan ..

Reference against Shahid Khaqan adjourned till Jan 4

53 seconds ago
 Man killed, son injured in road accident

Man killed, son injured in road accident

54 seconds ago
 IIUI commemorates World Day if Arabic

IIUI commemorates World Day if Arabic

56 seconds ago
 City traders acclaimed Punjab govt for providing r ..

City traders acclaimed Punjab govt for providing relief in property tax

57 seconds ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 162 points to close ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 162 points to close at 44,177 points 21 Dec 2021

1 minute ago
 Courts award imprisonment to two drug smugglers in ..

Courts award imprisonment to two drug smugglers in separate cases

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.