President for imparting latest IT skills to Gilgit Baltistan youth

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday urged the need for imparting the latest Information Technology (IT) skills to youth of Gilgit-Baltistan and increasing the number of skilled graduates to meet the rising demand of the market and industry.

He said that steps were being taken to enhance the quality and coverage of broadband and internet connectivity in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for the benefit of students, the local population as well as tourists.

The President expressed these views during an interaction with the students and faculty of the University of Baltistan, Skardu here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He asked the universities to focus on the skill development of local youth and enhance the quantum of online and virtual education so as to equip them with the marketable skills.

The President highlighted that Gilgit Baltistan had immense potential in the area of tourism and the government was focusing on its development to improve the economic health of its people.

He said that Gilgit-Baltistan occupied a central place in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that would significantly contribute to bringing socio-economic prosperity in the region.

The President emphasized that the development of Gilgit Baltistan's mining and minerals sector along with fruit processing and packaging on modern basis was essential for economic uplift of the people of area.

Vice-Chancellor University of Baltistan, Skardu, Professor Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan apprised the President of the role of the university in the promotion of education in the GB region.

He informed that currently 3200 students were enrolled in various programs at different campuses of the university.

The President appreciated the role and performance of the university in providing higher education to the students of Gilgit-Baltistan and assured them of his continued support and guidance.