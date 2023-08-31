President for imparting quality training, problem-solving skills to civil servants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday underscored the need to impart quality training to civil servants and equipping them with essential skills such as problem-solving, fast decision-making, and efficient management of resources to ensure good governance and improve service delivery.

He said that bureaucracy must be more responsive to people's needs and focus on solving problems being faced by the country in different sectors, particularly health, education, and community services.

The president expressed these views while chairing 23rd meeting of the board of Governors (BOG) of the National school of Public Policy (NSPP) here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Establishment Division, Inamullah Khan Dharejo, Rector NSPP, Dr Ijaz Munir, and other members of the BOG.

During the meeting, the president urged the need for making collaborative efforts with different national and international organizations and educational institutions to conduct research and provide quality training to civil servants.

He said that NSPP should consider providing short-term training courses and updating its training modules along modern lines to equip bureaucrats with the latest skills and improve their efficiency and performance.

The president further stated that NSPP should deal with cases of inefficiency and misconduct as per rules, besides taking steps to ensure transparency and accountability within NSPP and its subsidiary institutions.

The meeting was briefed about the implementation status of the decisions taken in the 22nd meeting of the BOG, besides discussing various administrative and financial matters of NSPP.

It was informed that the National Development Internship Program (Policy) had been adopted and the process of hiring the internees would be finalized with the assistance of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

The meeting also agreed to expedite the process of appointment of Dean of the National Institute of Public Policy.