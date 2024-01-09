Open Menu

President For Implementing Job Quota For Persons With Disabilities

January 09, 2024

President for implementing job quota for persons with disabilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday underscored the need to implement employment quota for persons with disabilities (PWDs) at all levels of the government for their financial empowerment.

He suggested that the government departments should identify jobs for PWDs and provide them employment as per their skill sets to increase their inclusion in the workforce, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president expressed these views while chairing a meeting on implementing employment quota for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Allah Dino Khowaja, Secretary Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Syed Hasnain Mehdi, Special Secretary Establishment Division Ali Tahir and senior officials of the government attended the meeting.

Highlighting the need to make PWDs productive members of society, the president said that they made up almost 12% of Pakistan’s population and affirmative actions like job quotas could help overcome existing barriers to their employment.

He underscored the need to equip PWDs with employable skills and link them with potential employers to provide jobs to them as per the nature and severity of their disability.

The president emphasized the need for attitudinal change towards PWDs by the society to encourage them to actively participate in socio-economic activities. He recalled that he had been urging private schools to admit children with disabilities and take measures to promote inclusive education in mainstream educational institutions.

Secretary FPSC briefed the meeting about the steps taken by them for the facilitation of PWDs.

He informed that PWDs were eligible to appear in CSS exams against all occupational groups and FPSC was especially facilitating them by providing them additional time and writing assistants during the exams.

It was also apprised that PWDs were being given two-year relaxation in the upper age limit under the CSS Competitive Examination Rules.

The Establishment Division informed that they were vigorously pursuing the implementation of 2% job quota with all ministries, divisions and departments.

The president asked the participants to identify roadblocks and difficulties in the implementation and fulfilment of job quotas for PWDs in the government sector.

He appreciated the ministries for their cooperation towards the cause of PWDs.

