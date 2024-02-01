President For Improving Legal Framework To Strengthen Transparency
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday emphasized the need of improving the legal framework to further strengthen transparency in government spending and financial accountability.
Speaking at a meeting during his visit to the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) office, the president said transparency could be improved by documentation of the economy and digitizing the government’s transactions.
AGP Muhammad Ajmal Gondal briefed the president about the role and performance of the office.
President Alvi said that the use of modern technology would improve the performance of the AGP.
He stressed the need to create public awareness about the AGP's role, its activities and the audit findings. He said the parliamentary oversight was important to ensure the judicious use of the public money and promote transparency in the government departments.
President Alvi appreciated the AGP’s role in improving parliamentary oversight and transparency in the government sector. He said the Auditor General’s role in identifying flaws and stabilizing the government’s financial management system was very important.
During the meeting, the Auditor General of Pakistan informed the president about the role of the institution in the process of financial accountability.
“The office of the Auditor General of Pakistan is taking steps to make the audit process more effective.”
It was informed that the Auditor General had completed 95% compliance audits in the fiscal year 2022-23.
Improvements in audit and accounting processes would promote transparency, accountability and good governance, the meeting was told.
Similarly it was informed that steps were underway to incorporate advanced technology platforms and artificial intelligence tools into the audit process.
The meeting was further informed that digitization of the accounting process helped in payments to the pensioners in an effective way.
With the help of digitization, the performance of the institution had improved which directly benefited the citizens, the president was informed.
Recent Stories
India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan: FO
ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections
Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4
PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5
Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi
ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC lauds Pakistani nation, govt for moral, diplomatic support to Kashmir cause2 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University holds seminar, walk in Kashmir solidarity12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank handles 86 emergencies in last month12 minutes ago
-
MD APP inaugurates innovative Youth Media Training Program, 3D Virtual Studio12 minutes ago
-
JUP Noorani group announces electoral alliance with PPP32 minutes ago
-
ECP takes notice of development projects promotion by caretaker govts41 minutes ago
-
Power Suspension for Hattar, Siraj Banda, Besham and Mingora notified42 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observes in Sukkur IBA and MUET campus1 hour ago
-
KP Finance Minister inaugurates Kohat Sewage Treatment Plant, Mallam Women's Business Center1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's envoy meets Italian police chief1 hour ago
-
Faisalabad receives 20 mm rain1 hour ago
-
Man killed during dacoity1 hour ago