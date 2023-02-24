UrduPoint.com

President For Improving Pakistan-Kazakhstan Trade, Economic Relations

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 05:00 PM

President for improving Pakistan-Kazakhstan trade, economic relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday called for improving Pakistan-Kazakhstan trade and economic relations as both countries had great scope to expand cooperation in the two sectors.

The president, talking to Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Kazakhstan Nauman Bashir Bhatti, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, pointed out that the potential of trade between the two brotherly countries was much greater than the current level of bilateral trade.

He said there was a clear need to explore new avenues to boost bilateral trade for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The president said the potential for enhancing trade in the fields of agriculture and agro-products needed to be materialized. The maximum facilitation to investors from Kazakhstan should be provided to establish their businesses, in the already established Special Economic Zones across Pakistan.

He said Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Kazakhstan as both the brotherly countries shared historical and cultural bonds.

He said Pakistan was committed to develop sustainable and result-oriented relations with the Central Asian Republics (CARs) under its "Vision Central Asia" policy, and enhancing regional connectivity with CARs constituted a pivotal part of its policy towards the region.

The president stressed the need to keep up the momentum in taking forward regional connectivity initiatives with Kazakhstan, such as Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran (KTI) railway link.

While emphasising the need to enhance people-to-people contacts with Kazakhstan, the president called for increasing cooperation in the field of higher education through joint degrees, and student and faculty exchange programmes.

He said the Virtual University of Pakistan (VU) was offering online education, which was cost-effective and students from Kazakhstan could benefit from it.

He said 8,000 foreign students were already enrolled in various virtual education programmes of the VY.

The president asked the ambassador-designate to convey his gratitude to the government and the people of Kazakhstan for their generous assistance to the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

President Alvi asked the ambassador-designate to highlight the anti-Muslim and anti-minority policies of India, particularly the atrocities and human rights violations being committed by the Indian occupation forces against the Muslim population of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He also asked him to work for improving the country's image.

The president congratulated Nauman Bashir Bhatti over his appointment as Pakistan's ambassador-designate to Kazakhstan and urged him to take effective steps for further improving bilateral relations between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Exchange Education Agriculture Student Jammu Kazakhstan Muslim From Government Asia Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

US reiterates commitment to strengthen ties with P ..

US reiterates commitment to strengthen ties with Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah wraps up ‘Paper One Show’ ..

Expo Centre Sharjah wraps up ‘Paper One Show’ on high note, 60% more partici ..

33 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid amends Decree on eLicensing, e ..

Mohammed bin Rashid amends Decree on eLicensing, eTicketing System for events

33 minutes ago
 Czech Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

Czech Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

33 minutes ago
 DoH announces winners of Healthcare Research and I ..

DoH announces winners of Healthcare Research and Innovation Grant

48 minutes ago
 realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-lea ..

Realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-leading Fast Charging Technology

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.