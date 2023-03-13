UrduPoint.com

President For Improving Quality Of Medical Education, Introducing Uniform Syllabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2023 | 06:58 PM

President for improving quality of medical education, introducing uniform syllabi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday underscored the need for improving the quality of medical education as well as introducing uniform syllabi to establish an education standard in the field of medicine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday underscored the need for improving the quality of medical education as well as introducing uniform syllabi to establish an education standard in the field of medicine.

The president, chairing the 5th meeting of the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, Islamabad (SZABMU), at Aiwan-e-Sadr, said medical institutions needed to produce more nursing and para-medical staff to cater to the health needs of the country.

SZABMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Tanwir Khaliq, members of the Senate, and faculty attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the president emphasized the need for developing partnerships with foreign universities to get access to foreign courses and educational content through online education.

He said establishing partnerships and linkages with foreign universities was the fastest way to improve the quality of education in the country.

He also called for focusing on the prevention of diseases that was far easier and cheaper as compared to curative treatment and would also help reduce the disease burden on the country's health infrastructure.

SZABMU should be an exemplary institution and role model for others in the medical sector, he said, adding medical institutions should also focus on inculcating the spirit of serving humanity among their graduates.

The SZABMU vice-chancellor briefed the president about the initiatives taken by the university for promoting medical education.

Professor Dr Rizwan Taj informed the meeting that measures were being taken to increase the number of nurses in the country.

The meeting endorsed the minutes of the 4th Senate meeting held on March 18, 2022. The meeting also approved the appointment of two deans, Prof Dr Rana Imran Sikandar and Prof Dr Moosa Khan as members of the syndicate under the SZABMU Act 2013.

Related Topics

Islamabad Senate Martyrs Shaheed Education March Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Election Campaign in Turkey to Start on March 18 - ..

Election Campaign in Turkey to Start on March 18 - Election Council

1 minute ago
 Proclaimed offender arrested in Attock

Proclaimed offender arrested in Attock

1 minute ago
 Punjab Culture Day to be celebrated at Alhamra Lah ..

Punjab Culture Day to be celebrated at Alhamra Lahore

1 minute ago
 National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durra ..

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani inaugurates gas supply sche ..

1 minute ago
 PM accords in-principle approval to set cotton pri ..

PM accords in-principle approval to set cotton price this year at Rs8500 per 40k ..

20 minutes ago
 Committee on austerity measures expresses concern ..

Committee on austerity measures expresses concern on use of vehicles above 1800c ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.