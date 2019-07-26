President for increased economic engagements with Brunei, Darussalam, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kenya

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday underscored the need for increased economic engagements and high-level institutional interaction between Pakistan and Brunei Darussalam, Bosnia & Herzegovina as well as Kenya to realize full potential of trade and commerce

He said this while talking to High Commissioner-designate of Pakistan to Brunei Darussalam, Major General (Retd) Abdul Aziz Tariq, High Commissioner-designate of Pakistan to Bosnia & Herzegovina, Major General (Retd) Muhammad Khalid Rao and Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Kenya, Ms. Saqlain Syedah, who separately called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President congratulated the High Commissioners/Ambassador-designate on their new assignment and wished that their tenure would bring more vigour and energy to Pakistan's bilateral relations with their respective countries.