President For Increasing Access Of Visually Impaired To Books, Education

Published January 03, 2024

President for increasing access of visually impaired to books, education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday directed to take necessary actions aimed at greater access of the visually impaired to books and knowledge.

Chairing a meeting to review the role and performance of of National Book Foundation at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said that intellectual and individual development was possible by promoting the culture of book reading in the country.

He said the availability of books and knowledge in braille for the visually impaired was a welcome move.

During the meeting, Managing Director NBF Dr Raja Mazhar Hameed briefed the president about the role and performance of the Foundation.

He said the National Book Foundation was taking measures for the people affected by dyslexia.

The meeting was told that the Foundation was preparing books for the dyslexic children from class prep to 8th that would be available during the academic year 2024-25.

It was informed that the Foundation's Braille Press in Karachi was providing the books to the visually impaired for Rs 10 only.

The books would help increase the access of visually impaired children to education.

"The Foundation would issue the books for the visually impaired children of class prep to 8th of 431 schools of Islamabad."

It was informed in the meeting that the NBF was publishing books in braille on a range of topics and it was also ensuring the availability of books in Pakistan and abroad.

President Alvi appreciated the role of the Foundation in promoting literacy and book-reading culture in the country.

