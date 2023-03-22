UrduPoint.com

President For Increasing Cooperation Among Muslim World Universities

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 04:50 PM

President for increasing cooperation among Muslim world universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday underscored the need for increasing cooperation among the universities of Islamic countries to promote research and support cultural and educational institutions.

The president, talking to the Director General, Islamic Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), Dr Salim M. Al Malik, who along with a delegation, called on him, urged the universities of Islamic world to enhance collaboration in the areas of water resource management.

He also called for enhanced collaboration on environment related issues, science and technology and artificial intelligence to make fast decisions and accelerate the process of development.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malki, the Chairman of Higher Education Commission, Prof. Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, and Secretary to the President, Waqar Ahmed.

Earlier, the president conferred the honorary degree of Ph.D by the Quaid-e-Azam University on Dr Salim M. Al Malik in recognition of his services for promoting cooperation among Islamic countries in the fields of education and research.

The president highlighted the need for focusing on cyber security and artificial intelligence by the Islamic World to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

He said that the universities needed to develop human resources to speed up the pace of social and economic progress.

President Alvi also emphasized the need for promoting online education, which was cost effective and accessible to students.

The ICESCO has been working for promoting cooperation and collaboration among Islamic world in the fields of education, science and culture. It is making efforts to build a stronger and more cohesive Islamic community to face the current day's challenges.

Related Topics

Century World Technology Education Water Progress Saudi Arabia Mukhtar Ahmed HEC National University Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy M ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy Month of Ramadan

13 minutes ago
 BEEAH Educationâ€™s IEMS Academy signs landmark Mo ..

BEEAH Educationâ€™s IEMS Academy signs landmark MoU with Ajman University

43 minutes ago
 UN Security Council members UAE, Malta, Mozambique ..

UN Security Council members UAE, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland announce sweepin ..

1 hour ago
 Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety ..

Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety of family-friendly initiative ..

2 hours ago
 Complete â€˜Oyoon Al Sheâ€™er Al Arabiâ€™ Arabic p ..

Complete â€˜Oyoon Al Sheâ€™er Al Arabiâ€™ Arabic poetry series launched on World ..

2 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ram ..

UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ramadan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.