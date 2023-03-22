President for increasing cooperation among Muslim world universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday underscored the need for increasing cooperation among the universities of Islamic countries to promote research and support cultural and educational institutions.

The president, talking to the Director General, Islamic Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), Dr Salim M. Al Malik, who along with a delegation, called on him, urged the universities of Islamic world to enhance collaboration in the areas of water resource management.

He also called for enhanced collaboration on environment related issues, science and technology and artificial intelligence to make fast decisions and accelerate the process of development.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malki, the Chairman of Higher Education Commission, Prof. Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, and Secretary to the President, Waqar Ahmed.

Earlier, the president conferred the honorary degree of Ph.D by the Quaid-e-Azam University on Dr Salim M. Al Malik in recognition of his services for promoting cooperation among Islamic countries in the fields of education and research.

The president highlighted the need for focusing on cyber security and artificial intelligence by the Islamic World to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

He said that the universities needed to develop human resources to speed up the pace of social and economic progress.

President Alvi also emphasized the need for promoting online education, which was cost effective and accessible to students.

The ICESCO has been working for promoting cooperation and collaboration among Islamic world in the fields of education, science and culture. It is making efforts to build a stronger and more cohesive Islamic community to face the current day's challenges.