UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President For Increasing, Diversifying Pakistan-Brunei Trade, Economic Relations

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 08:24 PM

President for increasing, diversifying Pakistan-Brunei trade, economic relations

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday underlined the need for increasing and diversifying trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Brunei Darussalam for mutual benefit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday underlined the need for increasing and diversifying trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Brunei Darussalam for mutual benefit.

He was talking to the outgoing High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam, Brigadier General (R) Dato Mahmud Saidin, who called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President said that Pakistan and Brunei Darussalam were enjoying excellent relations which were deeply rooted in shared values, religious commonalities as well as shared aspirations for global peace and stability.

He added that Pakistan had a strong agriculture sector and Brunei could benefit from Pakistan's expertise in this sector.

The President expressed satisfaction over the fact that Pak-Brunei Investment Company, a joint venture between the government of Pakistan and Brunei Investment Agency, was playing a major role in the country's economic progress by providing an entire range of advisory services as well as financial support to viable business projects.

He highlighted the role of Pakistani doctors who were contributing to the well-being of the people of Brunei Darussalam.

The President also appreciated the services of the outgoing High Commissioner for strengthening bilateral ties as well as promoting economic relations between the two brotherly countries.

He emphasized the need for promoting people-to-people contacts as well as cultural exchanges that would greatly help in bringing the two countries further closer. Brigadier General (R) Dato Mahmud Saidin highly praised the services of Pakistani doctors who had been doing commendable job for the welfare of people in Brunei, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Agriculture Company Job Progress Brunei From Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Teenage girl commits suicide in Attock

2 minutes ago

Soomro chairs meeting of PC Board

2 minutes ago

Senior US Officials to Visit Migrant Camp in Texas ..

2 minutes ago

Anger as UK fails to rule out further North Sea dr ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister grieved over loss of lives

10 minutes ago

Blinken in Speech to NATO Accuses Russia of Disinf ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.