President for increasing women employment opportunities in private sector

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday stressed the need for increasing employment opportunities for the woman in private sector.

He said the private sector should also pay attention towards skill sets for the disabled persons to tap their potential and provide them with job opportunities.

The president was addressing the 16th Occupational Safety, Health and Well-being Conference and Awards 2022 ceremony organized by the Employers' Federation of Pakistan (EFF) here at a local hotel.

Dr Alvi said the demand-based vocational trainings and education were need of the hour and the government was focusing on it.

He said the world order was changing, and "it is our responsibility to take the country on the path to development and prosperity". Pakistan was the third highest freelance country in the world and he was confident about its development, he added.

The president said there were a number of industries in the Sindh metropolis, which were responsible for the smoke and water pollutions.

These industries should contemplate and play their part in clean and green city, he added.

Dr Alvi said the information technology (IT) sector was grabbing markets and any company could reach its constumers easily through IT. The IT companies would be giants of the global economies, he opined.

He said the tourism sector also needed investment. It had already its costumers (tourists) in the country.

The president appreciated some companies which were making efforts about the occupational safety, health and well-being of their employees.

Later, President Alvi distributed 16th Occuptional Safety, Health and Well-being Awards among the winner companies.

Earlier, President of the Employers' Federation of Pakistan (EFP) Ismail Suttar and EFP Vice President Zaki Ahmed Khan also addressed the ceremony.