UrduPoint.com

President For Info Availability In Audio, Braille To Facilitate Visually-impaired Persons

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2023 | 05:00 PM

President for info availability in audio, Braille to facilitate visually-impaired persons

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :As the world observed World Braille Day on Wednesday, President Dr Arif Alvi called for a pledge to provide important information through accessible formats, in audio and Braille, to all visually-impaired persons to make them enjoy their lives.

The president, in a message, said the Day was aimed at raising public awareness about Braille as a writing system for blind and partially sighted persons.

He said the availability of important information in audio and Braille would help the visually-impaired people remain safe while navigating public places, and provide necessary information to them about diseases and disasters.

He said the United Nations General Assembly declared the 4th of January as the International Day to commemorate Braille and to mark the birthday of Louis Braille, creator of this writing system which later became a prime tool for acquiring education, knowledge, and information for the visually-impaired persons around the globe.

The president also called for affirming the resolve to ensure the permeation of Braille in all of the systems to enable the visually-impaired persons to enjoy hassle-free access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities, enjoy the freedom of expression and opinion and social inclusion, as reflected in Article 2 of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities to which Pakistan was a signatory.

President Alvi said the Day also reminded the world to use Braille for imparting education, knowledge and information to visually-impaired persons.

This would ensure their economic and financial empowerment, create resilience in them against poverty, marginalization, violence, neglect and abuse and give them the access to water, sanitation and hygiene, health care, mental health and psycho-social support and an inclusive workplace, he added.

The president also emphasised labeling all products in markets with Braille and ensure the reach of visually-impaired persons to resources like Web Pages, social media sites, E.mails and other means of electronic communication, education and entertainment by integrating text-to-speech and audiobook technology into smartphones and computers.

"Let us also ensure the spread of knowledge and information and sensitize the general public on preventive means and ways to avoid visual impairment as according to WHO half of the incidents of blindness can be reduced by taking necessary precautionary measures. Let us make our country more inclusive and accessible and let us pledge to leave no one behind," he remarked.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan World Technology United Nations Education Water Social Media January Market All Employment Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UVAS holds national symposium on ‘Effects of Flo ..

UVAS holds national symposium on ‘Effects of Flood on Agriculture and Livestoc ..

4 minutes ago
 TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro proves itself as the best c ..

TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro proves itself as the best choice for Photographers

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan approaches LHC against ECP's notice to ..

Imran Khan approaches LHC against ECP's notice to remove him as PTI Chairman

8 minutes ago
 Kubra Khan becomes top trend on Twitter

Kubra Khan becomes top trend on Twitter

26 minutes ago
 Ahsan calls for collaboration, coherence to bring ..

Ahsan calls for collaboration, coherence to bring Pakistan out of prevailing cri ..

38 minutes ago
 The coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chambers of ..

The coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry(FPCCI) ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.