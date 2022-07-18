UrduPoint.com

President For Inspiration From Nelson Mandela's Vision To Strengthen Democratic Norms, Freedom Of Speech

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2022 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday urged the nation for a renewed pledge to strengthen democratic norms of civility, democratic decision-making and freedom of speech while taking inspiration from Nelson Mandela's vision.

The president, in his message on Nelson Mandela International Day annually observed on July 18, paid tributes to the great South African leader as "extraordinary global advocate for dignity and equality, a leader of unparalleled courage and towering achievement and one of the most iconic and inspirational leaders of our time."" Let us find hope in Nelson Mandela's example and inspiration in his vision and speak out against hate and stand up for human rights by embracing our common humanity to make our world more just, compassionate, prosperous, and sustainable for all," he remarked.

The president also called for renewing the pledge to equality before the law and social justice for the empowerment of the country and its people.

He said Nelson Mandela exemplified courage, compassion and commitment to freedom, peace and social justice.

"He lived by these principles and was prepared to sacrifice his liberty and even his life for them," he commented.

President Alvi said that in the face of great adversity, Nelson Mandela displayed extreme courage and resilience.

He proved that all of us have the ability and responsibility to fight against the blight of racism, discrimination, hate, polarization, poverty, and inequalities with positive thinking, social cohesion and forgiveness and passion to build a better future for all.

The president said Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in prison for fighting against his country's discriminatory apartheid system of racial segregation without losing hope and finally succeeded in bringing an end to apartheid and ushered in a peaceful transition to majority rule.

"While in power as President of South Africa, he emphasized personal forgiveness and reconciliation, pursued national reconciliation and reassured non-discrimination against South Africa's white population despite having an overwhelming majority," he added.

