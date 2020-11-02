UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President For Integrated Database To Enhance Efficiency Of Public Sector Organizations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:51 PM

President for integrated database to enhance efficiency of public sector organizations

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday emphasized the need of setting up an integrated government database to enhance the efficiency of public sector organizations.

He expressed the hope that the e-governance platform would allow the government organizations to deliver next-generation public services.

The president stated this while chairing a meeting of Sub-Committee on Emerging Technologies on e-governance here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr.

Ishrat Hussain, Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Siddiqui and senior officials of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication.

         Highlighting the importance of e-governance, the president said it would facilitate citizens, ease businesses, expand the formal economy, boost IT industry and provide the transparent, accountable and efficient government.

He underscored the need of promoting e-governance so as to make Pakistan the frontrunner in good-governance through modern IT solutions.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Government Industry Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

DoH receives over 206 scientific research projects ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Victoria I ..

56 minutes ago

DGCX registers strong interest in G6 currencies an ..

1 hour ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 35 ..

1 hour ago

EPAâ€™s Manassah platform brings 9 Emirati publish ..

1 hour ago

DFM International Investor Roadshow 2020 to take p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.