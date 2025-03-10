Open Menu

President For Kashmir, Palestine Disputes Resolution Per Int'l Law, People's Aspirations

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday reiterated Pakistan's principled position on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine, and called for the resolution of the disputes as per the international law and aspirations of the respective peoples.

The president, in his annual address to the joint session of the parliament marking the beginning of the new parliamentary year, said that the plight of people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir remained a grave concern for the entire nation.

He said that the people of Kashmir had been suffering for decades under the unjust occupation, oppression, and brutal human rights violations by the successive Indian regimes.

"Pakistan will always stand by them in their struggle for self-determination...The voice of the oppressed will not be silenced, and Pakistan will continue to raise this issue at every international forum," the president said.

President Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people and called upon the international community to take decisive action against the atrocities being committed by the Indian Occupation Forces.

He said the serial devastations in Palestine demanded the world's urgent attention as the people continued to endure violence, displacement, ethnic cleansing, and oppression at the hands of Israeli security forces.

He said that Pakistan was actively committed to the Palestinian cause and was consistent in calling for a just and lasting solution based on international law and the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

"Our position is clear and unwavering: that the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital is essential for lasting peace in the region," he reiterated.

