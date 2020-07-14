President for laws amendments to make Ombudsman institution more effective

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Tuesday underlined the need of amending the existing laws to make the institution of Ombudsman more effective and to provide free of cost and expeditious relief to the common man by resolving their grievances.

He said the Ombudsmen played vital role in addressing the complaints of the people against administrative injustices.

He expressed these views while addressing Federal Ombudsmen's conference at Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

The conference was attended by federal ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz, Federal Tax Ombudsman Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera, Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Kashmala Tariq, Banking Mohtasib Pakistan Muhammad Kamran Shahzad and Federal Insurance Ombudsman Dr. Muhammad Khawar Jameel.

While addressing the conference, the president said that the institution of ombudsman had been doing a remarkable job in addressing the grievances of the people.

He directed the federal ombudsmen to enhance their outreach to remote areas of the country so as the people could be benefited by the speedy and free of cost justice being provided by them.

He advised the participants to launch a media campaign aiming to create awareness among people about the role of ombudsmen in providing swift relief to the people.

The president also asked the ombudsmen to digitalize their record and use latest technology tools that help in provision of speedy justice and promoting good governance.

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz, gave a comprehensive presentation about the achievements of his organization and informed that the ombudsman had disposed of 75,000 complaints during 2019 while 97% of the decisions had been implemented.

Federal Tax Ombudsman Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera briefed the conference that his institution had disposed of 2,633 cases out of 3,171 during 2019.

Federal ombudsman for protection against harassment of women at workplace Kashmala Tariq apprised of the role of the institution in protecting the rights of women.

She proposed amendment to the existing law "The Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act 2010" so as to more effectively safeguards the rights of women.

Banking Mohtasib Pakistan Muhammad Khurram Shahzad informed that the Mohtasib had amicably resolved 10,324 cases out of 15,639 during 2019.

Federal Insurance Ombudsman Dr. Muhammad Khawar Jameel briefed the conference about the initiatives taken by his organization during 2019.

While appreciating the role and contribution of Ombudsmen in providing speedy justice, the president congratulated them and expressed the hope that they would continue their efforts in serving the people.

\932