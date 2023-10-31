Open Menu

President For Mainstreaming Visually Impaired Persons Through Specialized Skill-sets, Jobs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 04:20 PM

President for mainstreaming visually impaired persons through specialized skill-sets, jobs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said it was the collective responsibility of the society to mainstream the visually impaired persons by providing them with vocational skill sets and specialized jobs.

Addressing an event held in connection with the White Cane Safety Day, the president stressed sensitizing the society towards blind and the visually impaired by identifying their special needs and accommodating them.

Begum Samina Alvi, members of the diplomatic community, and visually impaired children attended the event meant to raise awareness about the ways to address the challenges faced by persons with such disabilities, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president said career education and vocational skills for visually impaired students should be started as early as possible in the mainstream school system.

This will provide fellow students an opportunity to deal first-hand with persons with disabilities and learn to accommodate them in society, he said.

President Alvi also emphasized improving the accessibility of visually impaired persons through assistive technological gadgets including the personal digital assistants that guide them as the sensory camera sees objects and describes them aloud.

He said the white cane was the tool for the visually impaired person to be identified in public, thus easing their mobility outdoors.

He said ending discrimination and helping such people to become self-reliant and useful members of society needed to be the goal of the State.

Dr Alvi said the country’s first visually impaired diplomat Saima Saleem made history by making a speech at the platform of the United Nations. He also mentioned Yousaf Saleem who became the country’s first visually impaired judge and set a courageous example for other people with such disabilities.

He lauded the efforts of the Ministry of Human Rights for providing educational opportunities to children with disabilities and addressing their specific needs.

Interim Minister for Human Rights Khalil George said the ministry was raising awareness about physically challenged persons through various activities and advocacy programmes.

He said the special needs school under the ministry was providing education through Braille and other modern assistive gadgets.

The visually impaired children presented a tableau on the national song ‘Dil Dil Pakistan.

The president distributed white canes among the visually impaired children and later along with Begum Alvi had a group photograph with them.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Education Guide George Event Jobs Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UAE, Canada are advanced societies with modern eco ..

UAE, Canada are advanced societies with modern economies contributing to green e ..

44 minutes ago
 Canada-UAE 2023 bilateral trade set to surpass 202 ..

Canada-UAE 2023 bilateral trade set to surpass 2022’s figures: Canadian envoy

44 minutes ago
 COP 28: UAE universities boost students&#039; clim ..

COP 28: UAE universities boost students&#039; climate change awareness

44 minutes ago
 Four-Day Training Session On e-Procurement Kicks O ..

Four-Day Training Session On e-Procurement Kicks Off At PITB

2 hours ago
 Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

2 hours ago
 Malawi&#039;s Climate Change Minister praises UAE& ..

Malawi&#039;s Climate Change Minister praises UAE&#039;s COP28 preparations, hig ..

4 hours ago
Burjeel&#039;s net profits grow by 76.4% in 9 mont ..

Burjeel&#039;s net profits grow by 76.4% in 9 months

4 hours ago
 PAKISTAN SHOWCASES INNOVATION AND TRADITION AT BEA ..

PAKISTAN SHOWCASES INNOVATION AND TRADITION AT BEAUTYWORLD MIDDLE EAST 2023

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangl ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Wh ..

4 hours ago
 GPSSA outlines ways to continue service years with ..

GPSSA outlines ways to continue service years without interruption

4 hours ago
 Messi wins eighth Ballon d&#039;Or after World Cup ..

Messi wins eighth Ballon d&#039;Or after World Cup success with Argentina

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan