President for market research to assess demand for graduates of Arts, Literature

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2022) President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the academia to conduct research and market surveys for assessing the market value and demand for graduates of different faculties, particularly in the subjects related to Arts and Literature. He added that studies of Arts and Philosophy help shape a comprehensive and balanced human personality, therefore, education in these fields should also be given equal importance.

The President expressed these views while chairing a meeting with the faculty of the Federal urdu University of Arts, Sciences & Technology (FUUAST), in Karachi, today. Vice-Chancellor FUUAST, Dr Athar Ata, and faculty heads attended the meeting.

Addressing the faculty of the University, the President said that higher educational institutions must promote the values of peace, welfare and inclusivity through studies in the field of Arts and Literature. He urged the faculty to make FUUAST a role model institution for the promotion of Arts and Literature in the country, with a special focus on enabling their graduates to utilise their skills in earning a decent livelihood for themselves.

Highlighting the importance of inclusive education for differently-abled students, the President said that visually and physically impaired students should be enrolled in higher educational institutions with regular students, besides providing faculty training for enabling them to cater for special educational requirements.

“The purpose of special education should not only be providing skills and education to differently-abled students but they are empowered to actively participate in the socio-economic development of the country”, he said.

While referring to the HEC's Partnership-Research model, the President stressed the need for enhancing collaborations and developing linkages between academia and the private sector. He said that the practical exposure of students in different sectors would help them understand the market requirements of their respective fields. He further highlighted that HEC in collaboration with the Coursera website had provided access to 4000 free courses for students and faculty in different fields and urged them to continue to enhance their skills by utilizing this valuable online source of learning.

Earlier, VC FUUAST briefed the President about the performance of the University and thanked him for his continuous guidance and support. The President directed the VC FUUAST to work towards the regularization of the faculty on a priority basis.

Later, the President visited different academic blocks of the University and he also planted a tree in connection with Monsoon Plantation drive at the University.