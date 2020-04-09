President for massive global efforts to deal with dangers posed by Covid-19 pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday underscored that with Coronavirus becoming a threat to global health system, massive efforts were required to deal with the dangers posed by the deadly virus.

He was talking to an eight-member team of Chinese doctors and medical experts which led by Dr. Ma Minghui, an expert in infectious diseases, called on him here.

The president thanked the medical team for visiting Pakistan when it was relentlessly engaged in containing the spread of Coronavirus.

He particularly thanked the Chinese government for dispatching the team to Pakistan at such a critical and momentous time.

It was reiterated by the president that both Pakistan and China, two iron brothers, needed to deepen their cooperation in battling the infectious diseases.

He underlined that there should be more exchanges between medical and health professionals of both countries to chalk out strategies to effectively contain the spread of such epidemics in future.

The president fondly recalled his recent solidarity visit to China that helped deepen his understanding of China's far-reaching and effective efforts to control the spread of Covid-19.

He particularly noted that Chinese leadership had undertaken massive and incredible efforts to control the epidemic and expressed delight that the lockdown from Wuhan city had now been lifted.

The president underlined the need to invest more in research and medicine to protect people from insidious and treacherous pandemics like COVID-19.

The medical experts thanked government of Pakistan for inviting them and helping them share their experiences in dealing with the aftermath of Coronavirus.� The team lauded the swift efforts of the government of Pakistan that led to the containment of the virus and hoped that, with continuing measures, Pakistan would overcome the spread of Coronavirus.

The team arrived in Islamabad on 28th March and was visiting Pakistan for two weeks.

The team visited medical institutions and hospitals in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. It also held a video-conference with the medical experts, public health officials and civil servants from AJK, KP, Baluchistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The team shared its expertise on ways to effectively combat the Coronavirus.

The visit of Chinese medical experts, while Pakistan was in the midst of battling Coronavirus, testified that both the people and the government of Pakistan and China stood by each other through thick and thin.

It also reaffirmed the vitality of Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Co-operative Partnership.