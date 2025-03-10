President for national decisions with consensus, encouraging investment, fostering social, economic justice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday urged the parliament to empower the people, make decisions of national importance with consensus, encourage domestic and international investments for economic growth and job creation, foster social and economic justice, and ensure fairness and transparency in the system.

“As we embark on this new parliamentary year, I urge this House to focus on promoting good governance, and political and economic stability. Our people have pinned their hopes on parliament, and we must rise to meet their expectations. It is my first duty to remind you we need to work harder to strengthen our democratic system, restore public confidence in the rule of law, and put Pakistan on the road to prosperity,” the president said in his address to the joint session of Parliament at the beginning of the 2nd parliamentary year.

As a civilian president to address the joint session of parliament for the 8th time at the beginning of the new parliamentary year, the president stressed that the House should fulfill the responsibility entrusted to it and play its role in nation-building, strengthening institutions and improving governance.

In this regard, he said improving the taxation system was essential to moving forward as a country and called for reforming and expanding the tax net—not by overburdening those who already contribute, but by ensuring that every eligible taxpayer participated in nation-building.

“The government should take measures in the forthcoming budget to increase salaries and pensions, reduce income taxes on salaried classes and lower energy costs, which would help reduce the financial burden on them. At the same time, we should avoid downsizing and job cuts. Instead, our focus should be on creating jobs and utilizing trained manpower productively,” he added.

The session co-jointly chaired by Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, was attended by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and members of both houses of parliament, besides, governors, chief ministers, members of diplomatic corps and media witnessed the proceedings from the galleries.

The president spelled out guidelines for the parliament and the incumbent government for the economic and social growth ensuring political stability.

The president observed that the population dynamics of the country had changed. A combination of factors presented challenges they must address.

“The high rate of our population growth along with strategic drift in our administrative machinery has increased governance issues manifold. It is my considered opinion that this House should take its responsibilities seriously, and play its role in a real re-set of our governance and service delivery outcomes,” he added.

He said that they should work actively to promote inclusive and uniform development, ensuring that no province, no district, and no village was left behind.

This House should ensure that development was not limited to a few selected areas but reached every nook and corner of the country. The ignored and neglected areas demanded urgent attention from the Federal government.

The president said that they also needed investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic opportunities to address their sense of deprivation. Parliament was the one forum where any sense of deprivation could not just be aired constructively but also addressed with political empathy by the executive branch that was the test of real statecraft.

President Zardari observed that Pakistan should also diversify its exports, focusing on value-added goods and services.

To explore new markets and build a competitive export-oriented economy, they needed to make our IT Industry the key driver of economic growth.

“We should focus on building digital and information highways, investing in IT parks, enhancing internet accessibility and speed, and supporting the growth of our technology-driven economy,” he added.

The president also underlined the need of sustained support for small and medium enterprises, highlighting ensuring of easier access to credit, address procedural and bureaucratic hurdles, and creating of policies that promoted youth-led businesses.

The young people should be encouraged to enter the business world through SME-focused programs, skill development initiatives, and accessible loan schemes, he suggested.

He further urged the House to play its role in improving the ease of doing business. Investors, small businesses, and international companies must find Pakistan an attractive destination for investment.

“Today the common man, the labourers, and the salaried class are facing serious economic hardships. Our citizens are burdened by inflation, high prices of essential items, and rising energy costs,” he said, urging the parliament and the government to provide real relief to the people.

The president noted that women constituted almost 50 per cent of the country’s population but they were under-represented in every aspect of life. It was essential to empower them by enhancing their representation in various sectors.

The most important intervention was to make women at the bottom of the social pyramid financially independent in accordance with the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) remained a crucial lifeline for millions of families. Its reach must be expanded, and cash transfers should be further enhanced, he added.

About country’s youth that make up a huge proportion of current demographic, the president said that they needed hope and inspiration.

“We should ensure that the children are not outside schools in Pakistan. Promoting higher education and enhancing research in universities should be our fundamental priority for creating a knowledge-based economy,” he added.

