UrduPoint.com

President For National Strategy To Meet Conventional, Cyber Warfare Challenges

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2022 | 03:50 PM

President for national strategy to meet conventional, cyber warfare challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said amid the evolving global challenges, the way forward for Pakistan was to outline a national strategy securing the domains of both traditional and non-traditional security including cyber warfare.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Global Strategic Threat & Response (GSTAR) 2022 conference on 'Challenges and Opportunities Evolving Global Order', he said the renewed world order demanded sustainable conditions ensuring internal and external opportunities for all citizens for a prosperous future.

The international conference organized by the Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS) – a think-tank founded by Pakistan Air Force (PAF), gathered former air chiefs, national and foreign strategic experts, researchers, diplomats and academia.

President Alvi highlighted that in the era of cyber security, metaphysics and artificial intelligence, the country needed to invest efforts in developing capabilities to handle and manage data integration in areas of social importance.

He emphasized the need for fortifying the hybrid firewall at the institutional level to prevent any operational disruption in vital fields, such as finance and defence.

The president stressed that the new world order required to be written on objectives of maintaining equality of humanity and achieving the goals of health, education and food for mankind.

He pointed out that democracies in the world were undermined by power lobbies and corporate bodies to promote their vested interests in contrast to morality.

However, he said, Pakistan withstood the challenge of morality by hosting around four million refugees on its soil for over 40 years.

The president said PAF had always been at the cutting edge of producing heroes and demonstrating an apt response while defending the country's aerial frontiers.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu said to address the challenge of cyber security, promoting national resolve and institutional reforms was significant.

He said PAF was actively pursuing security objectives as the world witnessed contemporary challenges of military and psychological warfare.

Emphasizing the importance of aerospace industry, he announced the opening of National Operations Aerospace Centre in Kamra in the next five months.

The two-day conference will deliberate on topics including Pakistan's geo-economics, regional connectivity and aerospace security, emerging technologies and future warfare, strategic stability in South Asia and military applications of artificial intelligence and cyber warfare.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education All Refugee Industry Asia Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate ..

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate polio

3 hours ago
 China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehb ..

China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbab ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afgh ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afghanistan match

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2022

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th October 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.