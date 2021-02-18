UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President For Players' Better Coaching, Improved Training For Success In Int'l Contests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

President for players' better coaching, improved training for success in int'l contests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday while calling for promoting traditional sports, emphasized better coaching and improved training facilities for the players to prepare them for success in international sports competitions.

Talking to the national Kabaddi team, which called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president congratulated the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation and national Kabaddi team over winning the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 for the first time in the game's history.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza, President of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Chaudhary Shafay Hussain, members of Pakistan Kabaddi team and office-bearers of PKF attended the meeting.

  He said the nation was proud of the performance of its team which had won the Kabaddi World Cup final.

The president said the government needed to adopt innovative sports models to promote and popularize Kabaddi at national and international levels. He admired the achievements of the National Kabaddi team for promoting the country's soft image.

Dr Fehmida Mirza said the government was taking all steps for promoting sports in the country and appreciated the president's role in that regard.

Captain of the National Kabaddi Team Muhammad Irfan will be decorated with Presidential Award of Pride of Performance on March 23.

Related Topics

Pakistan World President Of Pakistan Sports Kabaddi March 2020 All Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

89,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

2 hours ago

Five gamblers rounded up with Rs 7300 cash stake m ..

1 hour ago

UNICEF calls for immediate release of abducted chi ..

1 hour ago

Pashto poet Hamza Baba remembered

1 hour ago

Hong Kong's jobless rate hits almost 17 year high

1 hour ago

UK Labour Leader Says Gov't Failing to Support Job ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.