President For Preparedness To Avert Damages In Natural Catastrophes

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said that issues of global warming and climate change had accelerated glacial melting and directed the authorities concerned to take all possible steps to avert damages in case of natural catastrophes

HUNZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said that issues of global warming and climate change had accelerated glacial melting and directed the authorities concerned to take all possible steps to avert damages in case of natural catastrophes.

During a visit to the area affected by Shisper glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF), the president stressed upon the relevant authorities to remain alert in case of natural disasters and avoid any human or property losses in Gilgit Baltistan.

On the occasion, the president was given a briefing by the high authorities of National Highway Authority and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) at Hasanabad FWO camp, President House Media Wing said in a press release.

The president emphasized upon early construction of the affected bridge and resolution of the issues of the people affected by the glacial outburst.

The president also appreciated FWO, GB Disaster Management Authority and district administration for taking emergency measures to protect life and properties of the residents.

The president was briefed about the glacial melting, looming dangers, work on under-construction bridge in Hasanabad and other communication linkages.

